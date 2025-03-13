Memorial visit: US Consul General reinforces support for Kurdistan’s Halabja

2025-03-13 16:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US ConsulGeneral in the Kurdistan Region, Steven Fagin, made a visit to Halabja Provinceexpressing Washington’s support to residents.

According to a statement fromthe Halabja Provincial Administration, Fagin was welcomed by Governor AzadTofiq and other local officials. The visit began with a tribute at the HalabjaMartyrs’ Cemetery ahead of the 37th anniversary of the 1988 chemical attackcarried out by the former Ba’ath regime. The delegation later visited theHalabja Memorial, where they laid wreaths in honor of the victims.

Fagin described the massacreas a “crime against humanity” with global significance, reiteratingWashington’s commitment to supporting Halabja’s residents.

He also expressed hisintention to collaborate with the local Chamber of Commerce to boostagricultural and trade initiatives in the Region.