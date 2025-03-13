Press freedom secured: Kurdistan courts mandate press Law application

2025-03-13 16:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Press freedom in the Kurdistan Region received a boost as Al-Sulaymaniyah Court of Appeals issued two rulings to strengthen legal protections for journalists, the Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights said on Thursday.

The first ruling designated Al-Sulaymaniyah Investigation Court/1 as the sole authority for handling journalist-related cases within the city. This court is now mandated to use Kurdistan Press Law No. 35 of 2007 as the central legal framework when addressing cases involving journalists.

In a second crucial ruling, all media-related cases will be transferred to Al-Sulaymaniyah Misdemeanor Court/6 after the investigation phase. This decision aims to streamline judicial procedures and ensure consistent enforcement of the Press Law in trials concerning journalists.

The court called for the expansion of these procedures to all courts in Kurdistan to ensure a fair legal environment for journalists and reinforce the rule of law.

The rulings followed a pivotal meeting earlier this month, convened by Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani. The meeting brought together key stakeholders including media institutions, unions, journalists, and representatives from the Metro Center.

A central topic of discussion was the establishment of a specialized judge to exclusively oversee publishing and press-related cases under the Press Law—a proposal that received Talabani’s full support. The meeting also raised concerns about some courts applying Iraq's penal code or other unrelated laws, which pose unnecessary legal risks to journalists.