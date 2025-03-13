Israel defence minister confirms air strike in Damascus
2025-03-13 17:00:03 - From: Al monitor
Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the Israeli Air Force conducted an air strike in Damascus on Thursday, following reports from a war monitor that an Israeli raid had killed one person in Syria's capital.
In a separate statement, Israel's military said it had targeted a "terrorist command centre" in Damascus belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which fought alongside Hamas in Gaza against Israel.