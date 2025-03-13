Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Israel defence minister confirms air strike in Damascus

Israel defence minister confirms air strike in Damascus

Israel defence minister confirms air strike in Damascus
Israel defence minister confirms air strike in Damascus
2025-03-13 17:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the Israeli Air Force conducted an air strike in Damascus on Thursday, following reports from a war monitor that an Israeli raid had killed one person in Syria's capital.

In a separate statement, Israel's military said it had targeted a "terrorist command centre" in Damascus belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which fought alongside Hamas in Gaza against Israel.

Continue following on Al monitor