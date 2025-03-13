Blood Moon illuminates Erbil as partial lunar eclipse approaches

2025-03-13 17:30:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A mesmerizing Blood Moon cast a deep red glowover Erbil’s skyline in the early hours of Thursday, offering stargazers abreathtaking celestial display before fading beyond the horizon.

Shafaq News captured striking images from key landmarks inthe city, including the Church of St. Petrous and Pols in Ainkawa and theminaret of Jalil Al-Khayat Mosque in central Erbil. The phenomenon created adramatic visual contrast between Erbil’s religious sites and the night sky.

Astronomy enthusiasts can anticipate another celestial eventlater this week. On Friday, a partial lunar eclipse will unfold, with Earth’sshadow gradually dimming the Moon and giving it a dusky red hue.

According to astronomical forecasts, the eclipse will beginat 03:57 GMT, primarily visible across the Americas but also in parts of theArab world. The partial eclipse will commence at 05:09 GMT, followed by thetotal phase at 06:26 GMT.

Only Morocco and Mauritania are expected to witness thetotal eclipse, though it will coincide with sunrise, making visibilitychallenging. In Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, the eclipse will be partiallyvisible until sunrise, while Egypt and Sudan may only observe a slight dimmingof the Moon’s brightness. The Arabian Peninsula will not witness the event.