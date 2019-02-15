Halbousi, Kuwaiti Emir talk supporting Iraq in developmental projects

2019/02/15 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday met
with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, where they discussed supporting Iraq and enhancing mutual cooperation.According to a statement, the two sides also highlighted
the need to achieve stability in Iraq, which would contribute to stabilizing
the region.The meeting discussed supporting the Iraqi
government in the field of electric power and the provision of quick
alternatives to long-term development projects to link Iraq to the electrical system of the
Gulf States, the statement read.It also reviewed the contribution of the international
community to the reconstruction of the liberated cities in Iraq, besides joint
security cooperation in combating terrorism and activating the trade movement
between the two countries, the statement read.
