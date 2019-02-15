عربي | كوردى
Halbousi, Kuwaiti Emir talk supporting Iraq in developmental projects
2019/02/15 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday met

with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, where they discussed supporting Iraq and enhancing mutual cooperation.According to a statement, the two sides also highlighted

the need to achieve stability in Iraq, which would contribute to stabilizing

the region.The meeting discussed supporting the Iraqi

government in the field of electric power and the provision of quick

alternatives to long-term development projects to link Iraq to the electrical system of the

Gulf States, the statement read.It also reviewed the contribution of the international

community to the reconstruction of the liberated cities in Iraq, besides joint

security cooperation in combating terrorism and activating the trade movement

between the two countries, the statement read.



