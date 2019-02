Halbousi, Kuwaiti Emir talk supporting Iraq in developmental projects

2019/02/15 | 01:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday metwith Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, where they discussed supporting Iraq and enhancing mutual cooperation.According to a statement, the two sides also highlightedthe need to achieve stability in Iraq, which would contribute to stabilizingthe region.The meeting discussed supporting the Iraqigovernment in the field of electric power and the provision of quickalternatives to long-term development projects to link Iraq to the electrical system of theGulf States, the statement read.It also reviewed the contribution of the internationalcommunity to the reconstruction of the liberated cities in Iraq, besides jointsecurity cooperation in combating terrorism and activating the trade movementbetween the two countries, the statement read.