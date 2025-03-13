Turkish artillery targets PKK positions in Duhok

2025-03-13 20:55:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery targeted Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) positions in Duhok of Kurdistan Region, a security source reportedon Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that "Turkish artilleryrenewed its shelling of PKK positions in areas on the slopes of Mount Gara,located in the Al-Amadiya, Duhok."

The artillery shelled five consecutive times, which led tothe burning of dozens of dunams of farmland. The fire continues to rage inforests and brushlands, with firefighting teams unable to extinguish it due tothe tense security situation in the area, witnesses revealed to Shafaq News.

Earlier this week, clashes erupted between the Turkish armyand the PKK.

The PKK declared a ceasefire on March 1 following a callfrom its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. However, clashes between the groupand Turkiye broke out the following day.