Sheikh Jangi: prepare for changes and sanctions in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdish politician Lahur Sheikh Jangi shared his views onregional developments and the roles of the US and Iran in Iraq, Syria, andLebanon, as well as the evolving Kurdish issue, in an interview with Dijlah TV.

Sheikh Jangi stated that it is"impossible" for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to hand overtheir weapons to the new Syrian administration. He criticized what he describedas a cover-up of mass killings in Syria, calling it "unacceptable."

The former co-president of the Patriotic Unionof Kurdistan (PUK) also highlighted a relationship between Syrian transitionalPresident Ahmad al-Sharaa and Israel, aimed at preserving the Druze and Kurdishpopulations, calling for preparations for "larger upcomingtransformations."

"The critical change had already begun in Lebanon andSyria," he added.

Sheikh Jangi further revealed that his twoseats in the Kurdish parliament were "due to Iranian intervention"and added that he had received an offer from Iranian security officials tosecure 14 seats in exchange for ousting the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

RegardingBaghdad-Washington relations, Sheikh Jangi noted that he had conveyed an"indirect American message" to the Coordination Framework, statingthat "US sees Iraq as merely a tool for issuing money to Iran."He also mentioned that in the eyes of the US, Sulaymaniyah is aligned with the"Resistance Axis.