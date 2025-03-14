Tribunal Appointed in Agility Arbitration Case

2025-03-14 03:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An arbitration tribunal has been appointed in the case of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C. v. Republic of Iraq (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/7). Its members are: Sarah Grimmer (New Zealand), President, appointed by agreement of the Parties; Stephen L. Drymer (Canadian), appointed by Claimant; and Dr. August Reinisch (Austrian), appointed by Respondent. […]

