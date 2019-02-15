عربي | كوردى
Where has Muqtada al-Sadr been for more than 50 days?
2019/02/15 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun Alliance MP Raed Fahmi said

that Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr has refrained from intervening in

the current phases of the government formation, adding that he will speak out

in case the government got off the reform track.Fahmi said in an interview that Sadr has affirmed he

would intervene in the early stages of the new government formation, adding

that Sadr's "silence is considered a chance [given] to the government,

[to] watch its performance."Sadr has stopped holding meetings and writing on Twitter since

the end of December last year.



On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi

managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However, disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have

thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance

has frequently tried to force the others to accept Faleh Fayadh as the Interior Ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection of Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for the Interior Ministry.Sadr said that he

would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against

ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.

