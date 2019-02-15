Where has Muqtada al-Sadr been for more than 50 days?

2019/02/15 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun Alliance MP Raed Fahmi said
that Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr has refrained from intervening in
the current phases of the government formation, adding that he will speak out
in case the government got off the reform track.Fahmi said in an interview that Sadr has affirmed he
would intervene in the early stages of the new government formation, adding
that Sadr's "silence is considered a chance [given] to the government,
[to] watch its performance."Sadr has stopped holding meetings and writing on Twitter since
the end of December last year.
On October 24, Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi
managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However, disagreement between political blocs, especially on the security ministries, have
thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance
has frequently tried to force the others to accept Faleh Fayadh as the Interior Ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr affirmed his rejection of Fayadh and any other partisan candidate for the Interior Ministry.Sadr said that he
would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against
ISIS during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.
