One Killed, others injured in clashes between demonstrators, security forces

petrol station near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, media sources reported.
The sources added, “Another protester died today after being
wounded yesterday in the Diyala province in eastern Iraq.”
Sources reported that there were casualties due to clashes
between the demonstrators and the security forces in “Al-Senater” Street in
Karbala.
Dozens of people were suffocated during intermittent
confrontations between the security forces and the demonstrators in al-Kilani
Square, near the Muhammad al-Qasim Highway, central Baghdad.
On Monday, Reuters said that 4 protesters and two policemen
were killed in continuing protests against the government in Iraq.
Meanwhile, Baghdad police confirmed that “its forces
succeeded in opening all the roads that were blocked by the protesters.”