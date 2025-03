2025-03-14 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in the presence of Foreign Ministers, Asaad al-Shaibani, and Defense Minister, Major General Murhaf Abu Qusra, and the Head of the General Intelligence Service, Anas Khattab, received on Thursday in the capital, Damascus, a high-level Turkish delegation. The delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister …