Drenched yet thirsty: Iraq struggles to harness rainfall

Recent rainfall has brought a sigh of relief to Iraq’s parched lands,but the country’s water crisis is far from over. While the downpoursmomentarily revive farmland and replenish groundwater, much of this preciousresource vanishes due to poor infrastructure—wasted in a nation thatdesperately needs every drop.

Rainfall Brings Relief, Risks Remain

Iraq’s rainy season typically spans from October to April, with annualprecipitation ranging between 100 and 180 millimeters in central and southernregions, rising to 350-512 millimeters in the alluvial plain and westernplateau, and reaching 500-834 millimeters in the northern mountainous areas.

For the 2024-2025 season, forecasts indicated that Iraq could experiencebelow-average rainfall in autumn 2024, accompanied by higher-than-usualtemperatures. No comprehensive official data is available on actual rainfalllevels for the 2024-2025 season. However, recent rainfall has providedtemporary relief for Iraq, which is among the five nations most affected byclimate change.

Iraqis have watched with frustration as massive volumes of rainwater andfloods swept across cities and valleys, draining away while the country remainsin urgent need of water.

Serving as a natural water source for farmland, supporting cropproduction, and food security, rainfall plays a crucial role in improvingIraq’s irrigation and agriculture sector, which sustains a majority of therural population. Additionally, rainwater is vital for replenishing groundwaterreserves, a strategic resource for drought periods.

Struggles with Rainwater Harvesting

The issue of water resources in Iraq is structural, with the country’swater stress level rated at 3.7 out of 5 according to the Water Stress Index,placing it among the countries classified as having a high risk of waterscarcity and its associated dangers. According to global projections, by 2040,the land of Mesopotamia could become a country without rivers, as both theTigris and Euphrates rivers are expected to dry up completely.

Utilizing rainwater in Iraq faces several challenges that prevent itfrom reaching its full potential. A key obstacle is the lack of properinfrastructure, with Iraq experiencing a significant shortage of dams andreservoirs, particularly in the central and southern regions, which are mostaffected by water scarcity.

In this context, Thayer Mokhif, a member of the Parliamentary Committeeon Agriculture, Water, and Marshes, told Shafaq News that rainwater andgroundwater are key sources of irrigation in Iraq, “but the large amounts ofrainfall currently falling provide immediate, not long-term, benefits.”

Mokhif attributed this to Iraq's delay in water harvesting due to theabsence of dams and reservoirs, noting the sharp deficit of dams in the centraland southern regions, while dams have been built in the northern areas, whichare the primary water sources.

Iraq has 19 dams, mostly constructed on the Tigris and Euphrates riversand their tributaries, aiming to control the flow of water during periods ofhigh discharge to protect cities from floods and to store water during dryspells. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced plans to buildadditional dams and secure water resources for its population while boostingagricultural development in the region.

Additionally, experts cited the lack of strategic plans to store waterfor future, potentially dry seasons, emphasizing the need for dam constructionand optimal measures to manage and store rainwater, which could help mitigateflood risks and meet growing water demands.

Regional challenges also complicate the utilization of rainwater. Damsin neighboring countries, such as Turkiye and Iran, impact water flow intoIraq. "Rainwater from Iran and internal rainfall could be used by buildingdams to channel water into wetlands, especially in the marsh areas, but suchprojects have not been realized due to a lack of allocated funds," Mokhifclarified.

On the financial front, limited budget allocations are a major barrierto developing water infrastructure. The funds currently allocated areinsufficient for irrigation management, development, and dam construction.Despite previous calls for increased funding for the Ministries of WaterResources and Agriculture, nothing has been done, the MP explained.

Solutions for the Future

To prevent such waste, experts say that sustainable solutions must beadopted, incorporating modern technologies and advanced methods to ensureoptimal use of available water. Among the key proposed solutions is theconstruction of more dams and reservoirs, particularly in central and southernregions, to enhance water storage capacity and ensure water security during dryperiods.

The adoption of modern irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigationand sub-surface irrigation, along with the use of magnetized water technology,would help reduce water consumption and improve agricultural irrigationefficiency. Furthermore, establishing desalination plants and investing in therevitalization and development of marshlands are effective means of boostingwater resources. Developing a strategic water management plan involving allrelevant stakeholders—governmental, academic, and internationalorganizations—is crucial. Strengthening regional cooperation with Turkiye,Syria, and Iran in agriculture, energy, and industry could also improve themanagement of shared water resources.

The importance of recycling wastewater and treating agriculturaldrainage water cannot be overlooked. Recognizing water as an economic commoditywith tangible value would help reduce waste through the implementation ofstrict laws and regulations to protect water resources and reduce pollution.