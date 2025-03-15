Erbil: 5th Barzani Chess Championship starts

2025-03-15 01:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The fifth editionof the Barzani International Chess Championship launched on Friday, withparticipation from several government and party officials, consuls of foreigncountries in the capital, and a select group of local and international chessplayers.

The tournament, held annually to commemorate thebirthday of the Mulla Mustafa Barzani, is organized this year in coordinationwith the Erbil International Equestrian Club, the Khanzad Chess Club, and theBarzani Charity Foundation.

This year’s edition features players fromvarious age groups, alongside several international competitors.

Thetournament will run for two days, with the winners receiving valuable prizes atthe conclusion, continuing the annual tradition that highlights the event asone of the region's significant international sporting activities.