2025-03-15 05:50:27 - From: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Will regional geopolitical shifts shake up Sunni politics in Iraq? Regarded as one of Iraq's most skilled -- if controversial -- modern political operators, Sunni politician Mohammed Al-Halbousi has faced challenging times since […]

