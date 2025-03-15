New Solvent Plant Nears Completion in Salah Al-Din

2025-03-15 05:50:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Mining Industries, a subsidiary of Iraq's Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced the near-completion of a solvent production plant in Salah Al-Din province, developed in partnership with the private sector. According to Ahmed Faleh Ali, the company's Director General, the plant has reached 85% completion and is […]

