Basrah crudes post weekly gain

2025-03-15 10:05:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude oil recorded gains over the pastweek despite declining prices during the last trading session on Friday.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with a36 cents loss, reaching $68.22. It recorded a weekly gain of $0.44, equivalentto 0.65%.

Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with a 36 centsdecrease, settling at $70.83. It saw a weekly rise of $0.44 or 0.62%.

Brent crude futures settled up 70 cents, or 1%, to $70.58 abarrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled up 63 cents, or 1%, to$67.18.