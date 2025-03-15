Rwanga's Ramadan Gift: Thousands in Duhok receive support

2025-03-15 12:46:16 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Organization launched a food aid campaign tosupport low-income families in Duhok province, as part of its ongoinghumanitarian efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hekmat Mohammed Ali, head of the Rwanga Office in Duhok, told ShafaqNews that the organization distributed 3,700 food baskets. Each basket contains35 kilograms of essential food items, which will meet the needs of one familyfor a month.

Ali emphasized that the organization ensures high-quality products toprovide adequate nutritional support for the recipients.

The distribution began on Friday in central Duhok and Zakho, with plansto extend the campaign over the next few days to cover other districts andsub-districts, ensuring that as many families as possible benefit from theinitiative.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is aprominent philanthropic organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicatedto providing quality education for every child. Over the years, the foundationhas broadened its scope to encompass various initiatives, including economicdevelopment, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and support forcharitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects have benefited over three millionpeople, including refugees and displaced individuals, highlighting itscommitment to community support and development. The organization is alsofocused on addressing climate change through innovative local projects thatalign with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Foundation plays asignificant role in promoting higher education in the region, with itschancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.