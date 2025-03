2025-03-15 16:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-sharaa issued on Saturday Decision No. (6) for 2025 that offers a financial grant, for one time, to the State’s employees and the retired on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The decree grants equivalent to one month’s total salary to the state’s public employees, civil and …