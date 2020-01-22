Salih leaves for Switzerland to attend the Davos Economic Conference

2020/01/22 | 04:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Tuesday, President of the Republic Barham Salih left for Switzerland to attend the Davos Economic Conference.

Sources in the Presidency of the Republic told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): President Barham Salih left for Switzerland to attend the Davos Economic Conference, indicating that the President of the Republic will meet on the sidelines of the conference with world leaders to explain to them the point of view of Iraq.

The activities of the World Economic Forum started today, Tuesday, in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of 3000 leaders and executives from about 117 countries. The Forum's work continues until next Friday, and this year, "Davos" celebrates the 50th anniversary of its establishment.



One of the main topics that the participants will discuss is how to face the crisis that is afflicting the global economy without causing negative impacts on the environment.