Ukraine war live: Putin response to peace plan ‘not good enough’, says UK, as international militaries prepare to meet in London
Representatives from numerous international militaries will meet in London on Thursday, says UK prime minister
Few resonant phrases are repeated in politics without a deliberate reason, and Keir Starmer’s use of “coalition of the willing” could well have been intended as a reminder to the US diplomatic and defence community: we helped you out; now return the favour.
The most famous, or infamous, coalition of the willing was the 30 nations who publicly gave at least some support to George W Bush’s US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Absolutely we are not against sending Italian troops to help a population, but I think at this moment probably there are no troops that are able to solve the problem in Ukraine.
We can only send troops if there is a clear UN mandate and for now, this is impossible.”
I think it is too early and we have to wait for it. After a decision from UN headquarters, there is no problem for Italy, but now it's really, really too early for us."