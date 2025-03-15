Explosion in Syria's Latakia kills three people

2025-03-15 19:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

A powerful explosion killed at least three people and wounded 12 in Syria's coastal city of Latakia on Saturday, with the cause still unclear.

The explosion comes days after sectarian violence in the heartland of toppled former president Bashar al-Assad saw hundreds of civilians killed.

"The blast in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Latakia city has so far resulted in three deaths and 12 wounded," state news agency SANA cited provincial authorities as saying. "Civil defence teams and residents are still searching for others wounded and missing," it added.

