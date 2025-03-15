Erbil massacre: Survivor breaks silence

2025-03-15 19:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Harem Kamal, the only survivor of a brutalfamily massacre in Erbil's Farmanbaran neighborhood, shared details about thehorrific attack, which sent shockwaves through the entire region.

In a statement, Kamal, recounted the details of the tragedy,describing how the perpetrator—his brother-in-law, a doctor—demanded that hiswife, Sana, Kamal’s eldest sister, and a gynecologist, return to their home.When she refused, tensions escalated.

His second sister, Sanaria, an ultrasound specialist andboard student in obstetrics and gynecology, was shot in the neck before theassailant turned the gun on his wife, Sana. She succumbed shortly aftersustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The assailant then turned backto Sanaria, who was in her mother’s arms, and fired again. The bullets struckboth women, killing their mother instantly.

Kamal went on to describe how his father—who had dedicated40 years to education—was the next target. His sister, Sahand, who was in thesame room, begged him not to step forward, fearing he would meet the same fate.

Desperate, Sahand pleaded with the attacker to stop, but heignored her cries, reloaded his weapon, and opened fire on her daughter,Laveen, wounding her in the leg, while Karin survived despite being shot in theback.

Earlier, security forces announced that the suspect,identified only by his initials S.M., was arrested hours after the crime.