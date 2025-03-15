Blast in Syria coastal city kills three: state media

2025-03-15 21:00:17 - From: Al monitor

A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least three people on Saturday, state media reported, with a war monitor saying it was triggered by unexploded ordnance.

"The blast in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood of Latakia city has so far resulted in three deaths and 12 injured," state news agency SANA said citing provincial authorities.

It added that "civil defence teams and residents are still searching for others injured and missing".