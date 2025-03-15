UXO blast in Syria city kills four: state media

2025-03-15 23:00:03 - From: Al monitor

A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least four people on Saturday, state media reported, adding that it was triggered by a scrap dealer mishandling unexploded ordnance.

"Four civilians were killed and nine injured in an explosion in a hardware store inside a four-storey building" in the city's Al-Rimal neighbourhood, state news agency SANA said, adding that four of the injured were children.

The news agency said the blast was detonated when the scrap dealer mishandled an unexploded munition in an attempt to recover the metal.