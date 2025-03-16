Kurdish PM Barzani, Talabani to meet in Erbil

2025-03-16 00:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader BafelTalabani are set to meet in Erbil on Sunday to discuss the formation of a newgovernment and the region’s political landscape.

The meeting was revealed on Saturdayby Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshwa Horamani, who saidthat “the talks will address preparations for upcoming political changes andfuture steps, alongside discussions on the Kurdistan Region’s relations withother political forces.”

This meeting follows a series ofnegotiations between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as theyattempt to break the ongoing political impasse over government formation.

Despite holding parliamentaryelections in October 2024, Kurdish parties have yet to finalize a governingcoalition. With nearly five months of deadlock, the Kurdistan Region continuesto operate under an interim government, as its official term expired in 2022.