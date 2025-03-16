Iraqis rank 3rd in Turkish property purchases in February

2025-03-16 03:56:19 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqis ranked thirdamong the top foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in February 2025, theTurkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

According to a report by TURKSTAT,home sales in Turkiye rose by 20.1% in February compared to the same month in2024, reaching 112,818 units. However, sales to foreign buyers declined by21.1% year-on-year in February, totaling 1,457 homes.

The institute reported that Russiannationals led foreign purchases with 256 homes, followed by Iranians with 133homes. Iraqis ranked third, purchasing 99 homes, while Azerbaijan came infourth with 87 units. Ukraine followed in fifth place with 86 homes, Germanyranked sixth with 81, Kazakhstan seventh with 46, Afghanistan eighth with 37,China ninth with 35, and the UK tenth with 32 homes.

Iraqis have consistently topped thelist of foreign property buyers in Turkiye since 2015. However, they fell tosecond place behind Iranians in early 2021 before dropping to third place inApril 2022, following Russia’s dominance in the Turkish real estate market.