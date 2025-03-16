2025-03-16 05:20:24 - From: Iraq Business News

From The Conversation. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraqi Kurdistan faces a deepening economic crisis as unpaid wages pile up Public sector workers in Iraqi Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, have endured irregular and delayed salary payments for more […]

The post Iraqi Kurdistan faces "Deepening Economic Crisis" first appeared on Iraq Business News.