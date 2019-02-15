United Nations encourages states to help Iran after terror attack killed 27

2019/02/15 | 09:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The UN Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms" the attack by Jaish al-Adl in southeastern Iran on Wednesday that killed 27 people and wounded 13 more."The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," UNSC stated on Thursday.On Wednesday night, suicide attackers packed a vehicle with explosives and detonated it near a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni extremist group that operates in the provinces of Baluchistan, Sistan, and Nikshar. Tehran claims it is supported by Pakistan.The attack comes as Iran is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Islamic revolution this week. "The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the UNSC added.Iranian security forces and in particular the Revolutionary Guards are involved in fighting a number of armed groups in the Kurdish areas to the west, the Arab region in southwest, and the Balochi areas to the east and southeast near the Afghanistan and Pakistan borders.The UNSC urged all states "in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Islamic Republic of Iran" to bring the perpetrators to account.In September, gunmen opened fire on a military parade in Ahvaz. ISIS and an Arab separatist group both claimed responsibility.
