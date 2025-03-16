Iraq News Now

Blast from suspected old bomb in Syria kills 16

2025-03-16

A massive explosion believed to have been triggered by a scrap dealer handling an old bomb killed at least 16 people in Syria, civil defence officials said Sunday.

The blast on Saturday in the Mediterranean city of Latakia demolished a four-storey building, ripping down slabs of concrete and crushing residents underneath chunks of their flattened homes.

Rescue officials pulled out the bodies through the night -- including five children -- as they searched for survivors.

