EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US decline in February

2025-03-16 09:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq’s oil exports to the United States totaled 4.9 million barrels inFebruary, marking a decline from 6.231 million barrels in January, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The agencydetailed weekly export volumes, reporting that Iraq shipped an average of257,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of February, 228,000 bpd in thesecond week, 46,000 bpd in the third week, and 170,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq rankedsixth among the top crude suppliers to the US last month, trailing Canada,Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Venezuela.

Regionally,Iraq was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, following SaudiArabia, which shipped 7.056 million barrels. Libya ranked third among Arabsuppliers.