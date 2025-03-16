Five days to eternity: inside the Mandaeans' sacred Brunaya

2025-03-16 12:43:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Iraq’s marshlands, the Mandaeans, one of the world’s oldest faiths, continue to uphold ancient rituals rooted in the teachings of John the Baptist. Despite centuries of challenges, their devotion to purity and tradition remains unshaken, offering a glimpse into a world of enduring spiritual resilience.

A 2,000-Year Journey

The Mandaeans, one of the world’s oldest monotheistic communities, trace their faith to the prophet Yahya ibn Zakariya (John the Baptist). Their religious leaders still use Aramaic, a language dating back to the 10th century BC, which is also the language of their holy book, the Ginza Rabba. Traditionally, they have lived along the rivers and marshlands of southern Iraq, as running water is central to their rituals.

Historian Mohammed Hareeb explains that early monotheistic communities, including the followers of Ismail and Abraham, shared beliefs in divine unity and the afterlife. "Mandaeans emphasize both physical and spiritual purity, maintaining rituals that reinforce these principles."

With a history spanning over 2,000 years, Mandaeans are among the oldest continuous religious communities in Mesopotamia. Some scholars believe their faith originated in the Jordan Valley before migrating eastward into Mesopotamia and Persia. Early Islamic texts recognize them as "People of the Book," granting them protected status as a religious minority. Their beliefs center on monotheism, baptism as a purification rite, and a dualistic worldview that portrays an eternal struggle between light and darkness.

Sacred Five

Brunaya, also known as the "Five White Days," is a sacred period of fasting, devotion, and reflection. During this time, Mandaeans observe strict dietary restrictions, refraining from consuming meat, bread, eggs, and certain other foods, some of which must be specially prepared at home. The community considers these days a time outside the ordinary time, a divine period dedicated entirely to worship and spiritual purification.

Sheikh Sattar Jabbar Al-Hilu, head of the Mandaean community in Iraq and worldwide, describes Brunaya as "a single continuous day in Mandaean belief, where night and day merge, representing the undivided time of creation." "The Mandaean faith holds that God created the heavens and the earth during these five days, which is why they are considered sacred," Al-Hilu explains. "The festival begins with prayers, the giving of alms to the poor, and communal meals, fostering a sense of unity and devotion."

Mandaeans wear white robes symbolizing purity during religious ceremonies. The Rasta, a full-length white garment, is worn by men, women, and children alike during rituals such as baptism. The color white represents spiritual cleanliness and divine light, emphasizing the Mandaean commitment to purity.

Religious leaders distinguish themselves with additional ceremonial attire. Priests wear a white turban, called Burzinqa, and a sash, known as Himbra, signifying their elevated status and spiritual responsibility. "The Himbra is not just a piece of cloth; it is a symbol of the weight of duty we carry," explains Sheikh Kareem Al-Sabi. "It reminds us that we serve both our community and the divine."

The celebrations include family gatherings, storytelling, and moments of quiet reflection. Young Mandaeans listen intently as elders recount the origins of their faith and the significance of their traditions. "It is during Brunaya that we feel closest to our heritage," says Ghassan Jabar, a Mandaean jeweler from Baghdad. "We eat together, pray together, and remind ourselves that we belong to something ancient and sacred."

A special ritual, Benja, is performed on the final night of Brunaya, where prayers are offered for the souls of the departed. Families adorn their homes with light, symbolizing divine purity, and share traditional dishes with neighbours. "We exchange greetings and prepare special meals for guests, including our Muslim friends, who always show respect for our customs," says Atyaf Sabar, a young Mandaean from Basra.

Water's Grace

Baptism, or Masbuta, is the most significant and sacred ritual during Brunaya, reinforcing the community’s deep spiritual connection to water. Running water is seen as a divine element in Mandaean belief, representing purity and the eternal flow of life. Every Mandaean, regardless of age, must undergo multiple baptisms throughout life, but the one performed during Brunaya holds special importance.

"A Mandaean must enter the river under the supervision of a priest, or Tarmida, while wearing a white cotton robe known as Rasta," Al-Hilu explains. "The ritual includes recitations from the Ginza Rabba, prayers, and anointing with sesame oil, symbolizing the renewal of the soul."

Despite the often cold temperatures of March, Mandaeans wade into the river with unwavering devotion. "The water is freezing, but we do not feel it because our hearts are warm with faith," says Nadia Sabar, as she emerges from the riverbank. "Every time I enter the water, I feel reborn. Nothing grants peace and clarity like faith."

The baptism is not a solitary act but a communal experience. Families stand by the river’s edge, singing hymns as loved ones step into the water. "I remember my first baptism as a child," recalls Raad Mansour, a Mandaean elder from Erbil. "I was scared of the river’s current, but my grandfather held my hand and whispered blessings. That moment stays with me to this day."

The Mandaean religious hierarchy plays a key role during these rituals. Priests (Tarmida) oversee baptisms and other sacred rites. They are trained in the ancient Aramaic scriptures and ritual practices that form the foundation of the faith. The Tarmida is one of the lowest levels of the Mandaean clergy, but their role is essential in maintaining the purity and continuity of the faith. "Our priests are guardians of an ancient wisdom," says Raad Mansour. "Without them, our traditions would be lost to time."

On the last day of Brunaya, a special Masbuta is performed for new-borns and young children. Parents bring their infants, swaddled in white cloth, to receive their first immersion. "This is the first step in their spiritual journey," explains Sheikh Kareem Al-Sabi, a priest from Basra. "We guide them into the waters just as our ancestors did for us, ensuring that our faith continues for generations."

During Benja, the community gathers once more, offering prayers for the departed. Families prepare ritual foods, light candles, and visit the graves of their ancestors. "Even those who have left Iraq call their families on this night, joining us in spirit," says Sami Al-Khafaji, a Mandaean living in Sweden. "Distance cannot break the bond of faith."

The Ginza's Way

Mandaeans uphold strict purity laws and engage in a range of religious observances beyond Brunaya. Daily prayers, known as Brakha, are performed three times a day, always facing flowing water. These prayers involve ablution and the recitation of sacred verses from the Ginza Rabba.

Baptism, or Masbuta, is not a one-time event but a lifelong requirement, performed on religious holidays, after major life events, or whenever spiritual purification is needed. Every immersion serves as a renewal of the soul, a reaffirmation of faith, and a cleansing of worldly burdens.

A sacred meal, called Loftani, is consumed in a communal setting, prepared with foods deemed spiritually pure. Specific prayers are recited before partaking, and elders ensure that traditional dietary laws are upheld. "Food, like water, carries spiritual significance," explains Sheikh Kareem Al-Sabi. "It nourishes the body, but it must also be prepared and consumed with purity of intention."

The clergy, including the Ganzivra (bishops) and Rišama (the highest authority), play an essential role in the community. They offer priestly blessings, guidance, and preserve religious texts. Their extensive training includes mastery of Aramaic scriptures, ritual practices, and the interpretation of religious law. "Without the Rišama and Ganzivra, our faith would lack direction," says Raad Mansour. "They ensure the survival of our traditions."

The role of the clergy extends beyond religious duties. They also serve as mediators in community disputes and advisors on matters of faith and daily life. "Our people turn to their priests not only for blessings but also for guidance in difficult times," Al-Sabi notes. "It is a responsibility we carry with humility and devotion."

Diaspora's Call

At the start of the 21st century, Iraq was home to an estimated 60,000–70,000 Mandaeans. However, in the years that followed, their numbers dramatically declined to fewer than 10,000 due to a combination of forced displacement, violence, and the allure of better opportunities abroad.

Many Mandaeans sought refuge in countries such as Sweden, Germany, Australia, and the United States, where they have established temples (Mandi), cultural centres, and communities, enabling them to preserve their unique traditions and religious practices despite the challenges of emigration. These diaspora communities have also become an important voice for the Mandaean cause, raising awareness of the challenges faced by those still in Iraq. As Hareeb, a Mandaean elder from Sweden, reflects, "They have carried their faith across continents, ensuring that their religious customs and teachings are preserved despite the challenges of displacement."

In Iraq, the remaining Mandaean population is primarily concentrated in Baghdad, Basra, and parts of the Kurdistan Region, with Erbil becoming a central hub for the community.

Despite the pressures of modern life, the Mandaeans’ long history of coexistence with Iraq’s Muslim population remains an important part of their identity. For centuries, they lived alongside Muslims in relative harmony, fostering a culture of mutual respect. A poignant example of this historical bond is the relationship between the 11th century poet Al-Sharif al-Radi and the Mandaean grammarian Abu Dawud Al-Sabi. Al-Radi, a Shiite scholar, paid tribute to Abu Dawud with an elegy, a rare gesture of respect and recognition for a member of a religious minority. This historical connection is reflected in modern Iraq, where neighbourhoods like al-Nasiriyah and Maysan still bear names such as "Al-Sabia District," a reminder of the Mandaeans’ enduring presence in the region.

However, the Mandaean community’s peaceful existence in Iraq has not been without its challenges.

The instability following the 2003 US-led invasion brought with it sectarian violence, which made the Mandaeans increasingly vulnerable to persecution. Radical groups targeted them for their distinct religious practices and refusal to convert to Islam. As a result, many Mandaeans were forced to flee their homes in southern Iraq, seeking refuge in the relative safety of the Kurdistan Region. In this new environment, the Mandaeans have been able to practice their faith openly, establish temples, and continue their traditional crafts, such as gold-smithing, which had been central to their identity for centuries.

While many Mandaeans have found new homes abroad, their connection to Iraq remains strong.

In Iraq’s parliament, Mandaeans hold a single seat under the country’s minority quota system. Although their representation is limited, it remains an important symbol of their continued presence in the political sphere. Each election sees multiple candidates vying for this seat, underscoring the community’s determination to stay engaged in the political process despite their dwindling numbers.

This political involvement, along with the Mandaeans’ deep commitment to preserving their traditions, is a testament to their resilience. "We continue to practice our faith despite the challenges," says Sabar, a Mandaean community leader. "Our traditions define who we are, and we will uphold them no matter where we are in the world."