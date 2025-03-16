Reform UK candidate who praised Hitler and Assad put in charge of vetting

2025-03-16 14:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Jack Aaron, whose past comments on controversial leaders led to widespread criticism, is now overseeing candidate selection

A Reform UK general election candidate who said Hitler was “brilliant” at inspiring people and described Bashar al-Assad as “gentle by nature” is now in charge of the party’s vetting process.

Jack Aaron’s comments about the Nazi leader and Syrian dictator came to light last year when he stood for Reform in the Welwyn Hatfield constituency. He also claimed Vladimir Putin’s use of force in Ukraine was “legitimate”.

