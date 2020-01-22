Iraqi Kurdistan’s Nechirvan Barzani meets Donald Trump at Davos summit

2020/01/22 | 17:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani shakes hands with U.S.President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020.Photo: Kurdistan presidency

DAVOS, Switzerland,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos Switzerland on Wednesday for discussions about bilateral relations and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This was the first meeting between Iraqi Kurds and US President since 2015, when Nechirvan’s uncle and former Kurdistan president Massoud Barzani met Barack Obama during the early stages of the war against the Islamic State (ISIS).

“For a long time we’ve wanted to meet and we’ve worked together very well,” Trump told reporters in what appeared to be a warm and jovial post-meeting atmosphere.



“But we’ve had a tremendous relationship and it’s great to be with you.



Thank you very much.”

Trump, however, mostly spoke of Syria – namely the ceasefire deal struck with Turkey in October 2019 upon Ankara’s invasion of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the Kurdish region in northern Syria, on October 9, 2019 following an apparent green-light from Trump during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

In his remarks, Trump cast the situation in a positive light, saying that “safe zones” had been created.



Since the military intervention, nearly 20,000 refugees have sought shelter in the Kurdistan Region.

“As you know, we left Syria from the standpoint of the border.



And that’s worked out great with Turkey.



It’s worked out far better than anybody ever thought possible.



They have the so-called safe zone,” Trump said.

“And I appreciate everything you’ve done to keep it as safe as possible.



But very importantly, as you know, we have the oil and we left soldiers for the oil because we took the oil and we’re working on that.



And we have it very nicely secured.



We also have thousands of ISIS prisoners.



We’ve taken over 100 percent of the caliphate.



And it’s a very interesting region,” he added.

Barzani thanked Trump for his leadership and support, according to the pool report.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Mr.



President, to receive us in Davos.



As you said, you know, we’ve been quite a long time waiting for that moment.



Thank you for your leadership.



Thank you for your support.



So we did defeat ISIS together.



So on behalf of the people…[of Kurdistan], I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to your leadership and your support.



Thank you,” President Barzani said.

Barzani, who has expressed concern over US-Iran tension playing out in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noted America’s role in supporting both in their fight against ISIS.

On January 3, the US assassinated Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport and Tehran responded by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at bases hosting US and coalition troops in Erbil and Anbar.

The inclusion of targets in the Kurdistan Region highlighted the awkward and dangerous position of the Kurdistan Regional Government and local political parties, which have close ties with both Washington and Tehran.

While lawmakers in Baghdad have signaled that they want the presence of US and coalition troops to end, Erbil has made it clear that it wants them to remain as a bulwark against the resurgence of Islamic State.

The day before meeting the US leader, Barzani met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Barzani and Cavusoglu discussed ways to increase cooperation between Ankara and Erbil and to manage regional tensions.

While Turkey has not been directly involved in tensions between the US and Iran, it maintains a network of bases inside the Kurdistan Region to combat the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and would be affected by any move to expel foreign troops from Iraqi territory.

Following his meeting with Barzani, Trump will have a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih before departing Switzerland for Washington, where he faces domestic political turmoil.



On Tuesday, the US Senate formally began his impeachment trial.

Iran-backed back Iraqi Shiite militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces made threat against the Iraqi President, telling him not to meet his American counterpart.



Both militias fall under the Iran-backed (PMF) umbrella.

Barzani will remain at Davos for further meetings and will speak on a panel with Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein, Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and Chatham House Director Robin Niblett.

Barzani was accompanied to Davos by a delegation, including Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Foreign Relations Safeen Dizayee, Chief of Staff Fawzi Hariri, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser Falah Mustafa.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | rudaw.net

Comments Comments

Loading...



