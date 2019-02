Abd al-Mahdi welcomes BP offer to develop Iraq's oil fields

2019/02/15 | 10:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Wednesday welcomed the offer by the oil industrycompany British Petroleum (BP) to develop oil fields in Iraq, which would helpboost Iraq's wealth of oil and revive the economy.Abdal-Mahdi's office said that the prime minister met on Wednesday with Chief Executiveof BP Bob Dudley, who expressed his company's willingness to invest in Iraq andappreciated the plans to stabilize and develop the country's economy.Themeeting reviewed the stages and plans to develop current and future projectscarried out by the company in Iraq, according to the statement.British energy giant BP has a long history of oil exploration and production inIraq, which dates back to the 1920s when the company helped Iraq locate, produceand export oil from the Baba Gurgur oil field in the northern province of Kirkuk,Xinhua reported.In 2009, BP became the first international oil company to returnto Iraq after 35 years.The Iraqi economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, which accountfor more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.In 2017, Iraq announced that its proven oil reserves increasedto 153 billion barrels from a previously estimated 143.1 billion barrels.