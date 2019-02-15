عربي | كوردى
Abd al-Mahdi welcomes BP offer to develop Iraq's oil fields
2019/02/15 | 10:00
Prime

Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Wednesday welcomed the offer by the oil industry

company British Petroleum (BP) to develop oil fields in Iraq, which would help

boost Iraq's wealth of oil and revive the economy.Abd

al-Mahdi's office said that the prime minister met on Wednesday with Chief Executive

of BP Bob Dudley, who expressed his company's willingness to invest in Iraq and

appreciated the plans to stabilize and develop the country's economy.The

meeting reviewed the stages and plans to develop current and future projects

carried out by the company in Iraq, according to the statement.British energy giant BP has a long history of oil exploration and production in

Iraq, which dates back to the 1920s when the company helped Iraq locate, produce

and export oil from the Baba Gurgur oil field in the northern province of Kirkuk,

Xinhua reported.In 2009, BP became the first international oil company to return

to Iraq after 35 years.The Iraqi economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, which account

for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.In 2017, Iraq announced that its proven oil reserves increased

to 153 billion barrels from a previously estimated 143.1 billion barrels.
