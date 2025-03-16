Iraq’s 2025 budget tables: No official confirmation on submission to Cabinet

2025-03-16 18:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq’s Parliamentary Finance Committee has yet to receive confirmation onwhether the Ministry of Finance has submitted the 2025 budget tables to theCouncil of Ministers, committee member Hussain Mouanes said on Sunday.

Speakingwith Shafaq News Agency, Mouanes criticized the delay, calling it “a violationof the Financial Management Law and an obstruction of parliament’s oversightrole.” He emphasized the need for the government to follow legal andconstitutional procedures, noting that lawmakers have not been formallynotified of a submission date.

The Ministryof Finance was originally expected to submit the budget tables in October 2024to allow for timely approval before the new fiscal year. However, the processhas been delayed, raising concerns over financial planning and execution.

TheFinancial and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mudher Mohammad Saleh,had earlier revealed to our agency that a governmental-parliamentaryunderstanding exists regarding Iraq’s 2025 budget.

In June2023, the Iraqi Parliament approved the draft General Budget Law for the fiscalyears 2023, 2024, and 2025.

However, the2025 budget has yet to be approved due to disagreements between the federalgovernment and the Kurdistan Regional Government over Regional oil and otherunresolved issues. To address this, the Parliament voted in February to amendArticle 12 of the law, which pertains to the costs of extracting oilfrom the Region.