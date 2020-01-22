Rouhani: Iran does not seek nuclear weapons

2020/01/22 | 20:05 - Source: INA

INA - SOURCES

Iran president Hassan Rouhani emphasised that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek nuclear weapons.

"Even if the JCPOA and the Safeguards are gone, whether our country's relations with the IAEA are good or bad, we will not seek nuclear weapons," said Rouhani.

He added, "This is based on our dear Leader’s fatwa and ethical commitments. But in the meantime, we also want to have good relations with you. If you live up to your commitments, we will too"