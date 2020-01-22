Al-Khazali: 20th second revolution is the Next Friday

2020/01/22 | 20:05 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haqq Qais al-Khazali, called on all Iraqi people to participate in the ‘Million-Demonstration”, next Friday.

Al-Khazali said in a TV statement that "the upcoming Friday will be the second revolution of the twentieth;" stressing that "In Iraq, a proud people, and heroic men are able to implement the Iraqi will,"

Earlier, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, has called for a peaceful, united, Million-demonstration.