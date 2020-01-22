Macron says Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons

2020/01/22 | 20:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Emmanuel Macron said France was determined Iran would never gain a nuclear weapon but it wanted to avoid any military escalation in the Middle East, after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Macron's two-day trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories is timed to coincide with the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.He is one of dozens of world leaders due to attend Thursday's World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem.

Macron started his visit with a morning meeting with Netanyahu at his official residence in Jerusalem, where the two discussed Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues from Libya to Turkey, according to Netanyahu's office.

"In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalations in the region," Macron said afterwards.