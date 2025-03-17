Iraq Signs Fourth Submarine Cable Agreement with Ooredoo

2025-03-17 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Communications has signed an agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group for the deployment of the country's fourth submarine cable (FIG) at the Al-Faw landing station. Minister Dr. Hayam Al-Yasiri emphasized the strategic importance of the 24-pair fiber-optic cable, which has a capacity of over 700 terabits and connects seven Gulf […]

