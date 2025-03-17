Brazil-Iraq Trade Reaches $2bn

2025-03-17 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Brazilian Ambassador Luis Ivaldo has affirmed his country's commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq, particularly in industry and agriculture. Speaking to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), he highlighted that bilateral trade reached $1.9 billion in 2024, marking a 48% increase from 2023. Ivaldo emphasized Brazil's readiness to support Iraq in developing […]

