Discussions to Upgrade Khor Al-Zubair Port

2025-03-17 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Pipelines Company has held discussions with the General Company for Iraqi Ports to enhance cooperation in developing the Ministry of Oil's berths. The meeting in Basra was led by Ali Abdul Karim Al-Moussawi, Director General of the Pipeline Company, and Dr. Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the Ports Authority. The […]

