Al-Sukaini: Prime Minister Candidate is apart from common names

2020/01/22 | 20:40 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD - THAER JABBAR

Sairoon Alliance MP Rami Al-Sukaini expected that the prime minister’s position would be decided, while confirming that the choice would be apart from the common names.

"The position of Sairoon alliance regarding the next prime minister goes in line with the demands of the protests around Iraq," said Al-Sukaini to Iraqi News Agency INA.

He added "Next week, the prime minister's post will be decided,"

Earlier on Tuesday, State of Law Coalition MP, Abboud al-Issawi revealed the details of a group of deputies meeting with the President of the Republic around resolving the candidate for prime minister.

"The President of the Republic asked a group of independent representatives to hold a meeting in which he explained that the three candidates Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Ali Shukri, Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi didn’t gain any agreement from the political blocs," Al-Issawi told Iraqi News Agency INA.