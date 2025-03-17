EU hosts donor drive for post-Assad Syria

2025-03-17 12:00:03 - From: Al monitor

The European Union will bring together international donors on Monday to try to rally financing for Syria's fragile recovery after the ouster of its longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

For the first time the Syrian authorities will be represented at the annual gathering in Brussels -- with interim foreign minister Assaad al-Shibani set to attend.

Western and regional powers are desperate to steer Syria onto the road to stability after 14 years of civil war that have sent millions of refugees over its borders.