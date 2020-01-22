Trump says injuries in Iraq attack merely 'headaches'

2020/01/22 | 21:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

President Donald Trump said injuries sustained by U.S.



service members after Iran’s missile strike on a military base in Iraq, are merely headaches and a couple of things.

"I heard that they had headaches.



And a couple of other things," Trump said Wednesday at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland.



"But I would say and I can report it is not very serious."