Trump says injuries in Iraq attack merely 'headaches'

2020/01/22 | 21:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
President Donald Trump said injuries sustained by U.S.
"I heard that they had headaches.
service members after Iran’s missile strike on a military base in Iraq, are merely headaches and a couple of things.
And a couple of other things," Trump said Wednesday at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland.
"But I would say and I can report it is not very serious."