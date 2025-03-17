Kurdish Iranian prisoner faces imminent execution, activists warn

2025-03-17 13:21:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, human rightsactivists and political figures raised alarm over the potential execution ofKurdish Iranian political prisoner Verisheh Moradi, detained for over a yearand a half.

A statement signed by 247 politicaland civil activists warned that her death sentence could soon be upheld byIran’s Supreme Court and carried out at any moment.

Moradi was arrested on August 1,2023, by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in Sanandaj and later transferred toTehran’s Evin Prison. In November 2024, Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court inTehran sentenced her to death on charges of "armed rebellion against thestate" (baghi) due to alleged links with Kurdish opposition groups.

According to activists, she spentfive months in solitary confinement, enduring "severe psychological andphysical pressure" before her sentencing by Judge Abolqasem Salavati. Theydenounced the trial process, highlighting that "neither she nor her lawyerwas allowed to present a defense."

Moradi’s contributions to women’sempowerment in Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria were also emphasized, with advocatesarguing that her case is a "crackdown on Iranian women’s rights, not justan isolated incident."

Iran has witnessed a rise inexecutions, particularly against ethnic minorities and political dissidents. In2024, at least 31 women were executed, marking the highest number recorded byIran Human Rights (IHR).

Calls for an immediate halt toexecutions have intensified, with human rights organizations urging Iranianauthorities to overturn death sentences against political prisoners and ensurefair trials. The growing crackdown has drawn global scrutiny, as more than 50Kurdish political detainees and thousands convicted on drug-related chargesremain at risk of execution.