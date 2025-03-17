RELEX Forum Riyadh highlights AI’s role in Saudi Vision 2030 and retail growth

2025-03-17 14:40:20 - From: RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions, hosting its first Middle East event, brought together industry leaders to discuss AI-driven advancements in retail and supply chain planning. RELEX Forum Riyadh underscored the company’s commitment to helping businesses in the region enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and align with Saudi Vision 2030.

Riyadh — RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, hosted its first Middle East event, RELEX Forum Riyadh, at the Finnish Embassy on 24 February. The forum brought together 30 industry experts to discuss the role of AI in advancing supply chain efficiency and retail operations, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives.

RELEX Solutions, known for delivering a unified platform to retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, improve operational efficiency, emphasized its commitment to supporting businesses in the region through AI-powered planning. The event marked a significant step in fostering international collaboration between Finland and Saudi Arabia, particularly in technology-driven retail strategies.

AI plays a key role in Saudi Vision 2030

Alex Centimerio, Sales Director, MENAT at RELEX, opened the forum with a keynote on the future of supply chain and retail planning, outlining the critical role of AI in shaping the sector’s next decade. “By 2030, the winners in retail will rely on AI-enabled strategies in an increasingly hyper-competitive landscape. Adopting an advanced supply chain and retail planning solution will play a key role in helping Saudi businesses achieve the ambitious goals set by Saudi Vision 2030,” said Centimerio.

The event highlighted RELEX’s impact on the region with solutions driving operational improvements for their customers. By integrating AI-driven insights into planning, RELEX customers can enhance availability, improve demand forecasting, and reduce waste, contributing to more efficient supply chain management.

With over 500 customers worldwide, RELEX has established a strong presence in the Middle East, supporting leading businesses such as Panda Retail, Getir, Binzagr, and Majid Al Futtaim. The company’s approach integrates AI and automation to optimize inventory, logistics, and production planning, ensuring businesses can meet customer demand while minimizing inefficiencies.

Finland and Saudi Arabia forge closer ties through tech and innovation

The Finnish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Anu-Eerika Viljanen, hosted the event at the Embassy Residence, reinforcing the importance of bilateral cooperation in technological advancement.

“Saudi Arabia is a key global player and a valuable partner for Finland. I was delighted to host RELEX Forum Riyadh, providing a platform to foster collaboration, exchange expertise, and strengthen the ties between our nations in the fields of technology and innovation,” she said.

As Saudi businesses increasingly focus on digital transformation, the demand for AI-driven solutions continues to grow. By leveraging predictive analytics and automation, RELEX aims to support retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers in adapting to changing market dynamics, enhancing operational resilience, and aligning with the sustainability goals set out in Saudi Vision 2030.

RELEX Forum Riyadh served as a platform for knowledge exchange and industry dialogue, underscoring the company’s role in driving innovation in retail and supply chain planning. The event’s success reflects the region’s growing appetite for AI-driven efficiencies and marks an important milestone in RELEX’s expansion across the Middle East.