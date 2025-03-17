Who was Ibn Arabi? The medieval Sufi master of Damascus

2025-03-17

Today Muhyi al-Din Ibn Arabi is considered to be one of the most influential philosophers in the Islamic Sufi tradition.

Almost eight centuries after his death, his ideas continue to influence contemporary Sufi thinkers and to reverberate across the Islamic world - but not without controversy.

Born in 1165 in Murcia, Al-Andalus, in modern-day Spain, his early years were spent in Seville, a flourishing intellectual centre, which was formative in his later philosophical and mystical pursuits.

An early acquaintance was Abu Waleed Muhammed Ibn Rushd, known in the West as Averroes - one of the Islamic world’s most influential philosophers, who was himself influenced by the Aristotelian school.

While both Ibn Rushd and Ibn Arabi shared a common pursuit of truth under an Islamic framework, Ibn Rushd took on a heavily rationalistic approach while Ibn Arabi’s was marked by mystical thinking, dream analysis and trance-induced visions.

Ibn Arabi received a conventional Islamic education, including training in fiqh (jurisprudence) and hadith (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad) yet his inclination towards mysticism became apparent in his youth.

His journey into Sufism was profoundly shaped by a series of spiritual encounters.

At the age of 15, he experienced a transformative vision, which marked the beginning of his lifelong pursuit of spiritual knowledge.

He studied under numerous Sufi figures in al-Andalus and the Maghreb, including the female mystic Fatima of Cordoba, who is said to have played a pivotal role in his spiritual formation.

It was under their guidance that he renounced worldly ambitions and committed himself to the pursuit of inner knowledge.

The journey was not merely intellectual but also deeply spiritual and physical.

Like many Sufis before him, he embarked on extensive travels across the Islamic world in search of wisdom and divine inspiration.

His voyages took him from the courts of Andalusia to the deserts of North Africa, and ultimately to the heart of the Islamic world - Mecca.

His time in Mecca was especially formative. There, he began writing his magnum opus, Al-Futuhat al-Makkiyya (The Meccan Revelations), a vast compendium of mystical insights, theological reflections, and personal spiritual experiences.

Mecca was, for Ibn Arabi, not just the geographical centre of Islam but also a symbol of the inward journey of the soul towards divine presence.

From Mecca, he continued his travels through Baghdad, Konya, and Anatolia, before finally settling in Damascus in 1223 CE.