Red Sea Conflict: Yemen strikes raise fears in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The ongoing US military campaign against Yemen’s Ansarallah(Houthis) marks a significant escalation in Washington’s efforts to counterIran’s regional allies. This move aligns with President Donald Trump’s"maximum pressure" strategy aimed at curbing Iranian influence andprotecting US interests.

The recent airstrikes and missile operations in Yemen are seen as partof a broader military approach, potentially setting the stage for similar actionselsewhere, with Iraq often cited as a possible next target due to its strategicsignificance and ties to Iran-aligned factions.

US Actions Vs Houthis’ Aim

On Saturday night, President Trump authorized a "decisive"military operation against the Houthis following a series of escalating attackson Red Sea shipping lanes. These included missile strikes on commercial andmilitary vessels. The US strikes were meant to send a strong message to theHouthis, Iran, and their regional allies about Washington’s commitment tosafeguarding global maritime trade.

The coordinated assault, carried out by US naval and air forces,targeted key military installations, including air defense systems, missilelaunch sites, and radar stations. More than 60 precision-guided munitions weredeployed in the first wave, destroying multiple Houthi assets.

However, the operation came at a human cost. Anis Al-Asbahi,spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled health ministry, reported 31 civiliandeaths and 23 injuries, mostly women and children, in Saada and Sanaaprovinces.

Hamed Al-Bukhaiti, head of the Al-Huda Centre for Strategic Studies inYemen called the strikes "criminal behavior," accusing the US ofexploiting maritime security as a pretext for expanding its regional agenda. Hefurther accused Washington of aligning with Israel, which he referred to aspart of the "Zionist entity."

Despite diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions through channels such asOman and the United Nations, the escalation has not stopped since October 2023.

The Houthis’ maritime blockade and repeated attacks on Red Sea shippinglanes extend beyond military strategy; they represent a broader effort tochallenge US and Israeli influence in the region. The Houthis frame theiractions as part of a wider resistance against Israeli occupation of Palestinianterritories and military operations in Gaza.

The blockade, initiated in December 2023, primarily targetsIsraeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and the Gulf of Aden.Hamed Al-Bukhaiti reaffirmed Yemen's unwavering support for Palestine, despitemounting pressure from the US and its allies.

Their actions have already led to a 30% increase in global shippingcosts as insurers raise premiums for vessels transiting the region.

As the US military operation in Yemen unfolds, its repercussions arebeing felt beyond its borders, particularly in Iraq, where new armed factionshave emerged.

New Groups Emerge

Groups like the Abbas Martyrs’ Shield Brigade and the Jerusalem CryBrigades have vowed to confront US forces in the Middle East. Aligned withIran-backed forces, these factions have declared a "jihad" in defenseof Yemen and against perceived US aggression.

The Abbas Martyrs’ Shield Brigade has pledged to “protect Iraq and itsfaith,” urging members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to join theircause. Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Cry Brigades, part of the Axis of Resistance,has threatened US interests across the Middle East, vowing retaliation for theYemen strikes.

Shiite armed groups in Iraq, many of them within the PMF, view the USattacks on Yemen as part of a larger campaign against the Axis of Resistance.Leaders from factions such as Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq have warnedthat Iraq could be drawn into the conflict if US military actions expand. Thesegroups, closely linked to Iran, have intensified their rhetoric againstAmerican forces in Iraq and Syria.

These groups, along with established forces like Kataib Hezbollah andHarakat al-Nujaba, possess the capability to launch sophisticated attacks on USmilitary bases in Iraq and Syria. While US officials have warned of decisiveretaliation for any assault on American personnel, such responses riskdeepening Iraq’s entanglement in the broader regional conflict.

The Pentagon estimates approximately 2,500 US troops remain stationed inIraq, with another 900 in Syria, making them prime targets for escalation.

Analysts caution that if the conflict in Yemen intensifies, these forcescould coordinate with Iran to open new fronts against US forces, stretchingAmerican military resources.

Jalal Jaraghi, an expert on Iranian and regional affairs, observed,"Iraq will not remain a spectator if US aggression continues. The Shiiteresistance groups have a clear strategy of responding to threats against theirallies."

Michael Knights, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute,highlighted the growing capabilities of these armed forces, noting that"Iran-backed groups in Iraq have acquired advanced weaponry, includingshort-range ballistic missiles and armed drones, making them a formidable threatto US forces."

Geopolitical Fallout

The political implications are far-reaching. Iraqi Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani faces pressure from both the US and pro-Iran factionsdemanding a tougher stance.

The prospect of US strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq remains amajor concern, as such actions could destabilize the fragile politicalenvironment and provoke confrontations between US forces and pro-Iranian forcesin Iraq.

The Axis of Resistance, despite setbacks following the 2024 Israelconflict, remains a significant force. Analysts like Jalal Jaraghi argue thatUS actions in Yemen will prove costly. "The US is expanding Israel’sinfluence in the region despite its repeated violations of internationallaws," he stated, emphasizing the growing scope of US interventions acrossSyria, Yemen, Palestine, and Lebanon.

Jordanian analyst Hazem Ayad criticized the US’s approach, suggesting ithighlights the failure of Trump’s diplomatic efforts. "This demonstratesthe limits of diplomacy, which has given way to military force. Trump’sde-escalation strategy has failed, exacerbating regional tensions and impactingboth the Palestinian cause and US relations with regional powers."

Ihsan Al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Political Thinking Centre, warnedthat the emergence of new armed groups could destabilize Iraq and provokefurther US military action. He pointed to recent discussions between PrimeMinister Al-Sudani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a sign thatWashington may soon increase pressure on Iraq.

Moreover, sources told Shafaq News Agency that the US Defense SecretaryPete Hegseth delivered a stern warning to Shia Al-Sudani during yesterday’sphone call.

According to the sources, Hegseth made it clear that any interference byIraqi armed groups in the US military campaign against Yemen’s Ansarallah wouldtrigger “a swift military response” from Washington, urging Al-Sudani toprevent such actions, citing past instances of Iraqi faction involvement inconflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

The US official also pressed Al-Sudani to “expedite efforts to disarmand dismantle these factions,” emphasizing that the issue is of high importanceto President Trump and his administration. In response, Al-Sudani reportedlyassured Hegseth that his government is actively engaging with armed groups toresolve the matter.