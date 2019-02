Pakistan and Saudi Arabia: The dawn of a new era

2019/02/15 | 10:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Adnan HassanFor strategic reasons, countries around the world oftendeclare their special affection for each other. References are made tocultural, religious, geopolitical, and other ties, to show why two peoples arebound together, and leaders make speeches as well as bestow each other withgifts. Unfortunately, in some cases, despite this declaration, events happenthat cool affections. When sentiments heal, the cooling-off disappears. This“see-saw” of relationships between countries is difficult for many, especiallyinvestors who need predictability in plans. How can policymakers create greaterstability in relations? How can they make relationships more durable? How can theybroaden and deepen inter-country affection? Entrepreneurs could provide an answer.Pakistan and Saudi ArabiaIn the case of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and theKingdom of Saudi Arabia, relations have generally been rather steady. The closeand extremely friendly relationship between the two countries is built oninterests. But despite the long and successful history of a “specialrelationship,” the core of the Pakistani-Saudi relationship has remained narrowand need-based. It has focused on geopolitical security, complemented byexpatriate labor and religious tourism in the form of Umrah and Hajj pilgrimsfrom one side, and financial aid from the other.History shows that state relationships are more resilient ifthey are built on full potential and add “surplus value.” This means theyharness the full potential in each other’s countries, and turn “1+1” into morethan just two. To accomplish this, multiple elements must do the hard work todeepen ties. A critical element is commercial bonds that can be developedbetween entrepreneurs, businesspeople and other private sector members of bothcountries. These bonds should be strengthened in strategic interests whereverpossible. Between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, various commissions,councils, trade bodies, etc. have been created for this purpose but they havemostly not been successful. The reasons are many, but include efforts that arenot focused on the “bottom line” and depend on the whims of who is in power.True entrepreneurial thinking was also not brought to the task. In some cases,well-meaning diplomats and bureaucrats talk about promoting private sectorinvolvement. But many of these officials are not entrepreneurs. In some cases,they are even skeptical of the profit motive. At best, they can create enablingconditions but they cannot drive actual commerce.Times are changing in both countries. There is a renewedvigor to revisit the core foundation of the relationship between Pakistan andSaudi Arabia, and to broaden it. This is exemplified by the upcoming visit ofCrown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan, following earlier visits of PrimeMinister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia. Both leaders have championedtransformative visions for their country’s future under the “Naya Pakistan” and“Vision 2030” initiatives respectively. The talk between the leaders is nowmore about investment than aid; albeit still state-to-state investment, andone-way. To build on this momentum, it is time to think about “out of the box”ideas that fully leverage the potential of both our people.The engagement of entrepreneursAs noted earlier, much of the interaction between Pakistanand Saudi Arabia has hovered around security, low cost labor, pilgrims, andaid. But there is sophisticated professional interaction between Pakistani andSaudi citizens. This has occurred in the fields of finance, technology,engineering, consulting and medicine, etc. This professional interaction iseven more common among the younger demographic in both countries, and has happenedbetween Pakistanis and Saudis, both in the Gulf and in the West – where many ofthe next generation have studied. There is untapped potential in thisinteraction that needs to be translated into a common framework forcollaboration. It should draw on the outlook of a new generation exposed toglobal standards and the highest expectations of excellence. A more deal-oriented approach is needed that focuses onopportunities for private sector cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabiato go along with the official investment activity. A new generation ofentrepreneurs from both sides need to be brought to the table. This includesmen and women with global standing and a world class professional outlook –most likely those Pakistanis and Saudis who have already studied, traveled ordone business outside their respective home countries. People that profit together, stay together. One innovativeapproach is to “toss” together a generation of Pakistani and Saudi men andwomen into a 2-3 day “entrepreneurial hackathon.” Such events are used theworld over to catalyze new ideas. The entrepreneurial hackathon could even besupported by a venture/start-up capital fund, in the form of a “Pakistan SaudiEntrepreneurs Fund.” The fund would look for bankable opportunities with afocus on both impact and return. Such a fund would require Pakistani and Saudientrepreneurs to look for partners from the other country to pair up as theypropose ideas. Even the pitching could be part of a “Shark Tank” type ofreality TV show, where investors evaluate pitches, and then invest in the bestideas. The goal is to establish opportunities for entrepreneurs of bothcountries to profit together – in each other’s countries, or even in thirdcountries. Such an approach harnesses the potential of entrepreneurs to broadenand deepen stability in relations between both countries. And it also supportsboth “Naya Pakistan” and “Vision 2030.”The upcoming visit of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmanshould be the dawn of a new era between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Through therewards of entrepreneurship, we can move our relationship from the limitationof need to the openness of potential. The time to act has arrived.