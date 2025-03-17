Rwanga Foundation distributes 16,000 food baskets

2025-03-17 17:36:03 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation announced on Monday thedistribution of 16,000 food baskets to needy families in Halabja province.

The organization said in a statement that the initiativeaims to provide essential food aid to struggling households.

Halabja ProvinceAs part of the ongoing campaign to provide 16,000 food baskets to families in need across the Kurdistan Region, the initiative has been completed in Halabja Province.This effort remains ongoing, ensuring essential support reaches those who need it most.… pic.twitter.com/HRaDXoOCwg — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) March 17, 2025

Last week, the Rwanga Foundation, in partnership withHalabja authorities, launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets tounderprivileged families.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the RwangaFoundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused onensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded itsmission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmentalsustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action throughlocal initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.